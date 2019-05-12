CPI(M) Leader M.V Jayarajan Says Teeka Ram Meena Behaves like a ‘Lunatic’

CPI(M) and Chief Election Commissioner Teeka Ram Meena have been at loggerheads ever since Meena has taken some stern action against the fake voting incidents in which CPI(M) members are found to have been involved. Mr. Meena was highly praised in the early part of the election when he had denied parties from using Sabarimala as a topic of the campaign. CPI(M) leader M.V Jayarajan is the latest one to have lashed out at the CEO.

“Teeka Ram Meena is behaving like a mad person. He is involving in issues on which he has no rights. He is blabbering things which are not legal at all,” said Jayarajan.

Jayarajan added that it was anti-democratic a move from him to have made a statement to disqualify the panchayath members from Pilathara who allegedly cast fake votes and also to take action against them without seeking an explanation from the accused.

Jayarajan also alleged that Muslim league came in as ‘mobile fake vote’ team to cast fake votes.