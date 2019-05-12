IPL 2019: MS Dhoni becomes most successful wicketkeeper in IPL history

MS Dhoni surpassed Kolkata Knight Riders’ Dinesh Karthik for most wicketkeeping dismissals in IPL history following the catches of Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2019 final on Sunday. Dhoni now has 132 dismissals to his name and could well add to the tally at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Dhoni has 94 catches and 38 stumpings to his name in IPL history. The veteran’s best in an IPL fixture is four dismissals – three catches and a stumping.

In the fifth over of Mumbai’s inning, a short ball by Shardul Thakur gave Dhoni the opportunity to level Karthik. The bouncer was delivered right into De Kock’s body, he went for the pull and the top edge carried to Dhoni.

Next over, Dhoni went one better with Rohit walking back to the dugout. Deepak Chahar was the bowler this time and the knuckle ball, delivered at 119.8 kmph, had Rohit deceived. The MI skipper got a healthy edge to it and Dhoni dove forward to pick it up.