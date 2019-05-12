Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : EC issues show cause notice to Giriraj Singh

The Election Commission on Sunday issues a show cause notice to Giriraj Singh, Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai, for violating model code of conduct for a controversial speech he made in the city on April 24.
