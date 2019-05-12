Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : EC issues show cause notice to Giriraj Singh

May 12, 2019, 10:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Election Commission on Sunday issues a show cause notice to Giriraj Singh, Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai, for violating model code of conduct for a controversial speech he made in the city on April 24.

Tags

Related Articles

pooja-batra

Remember Pooja Batra? You Won’t Believe How She Looks Like Now

Jul 29, 2018, 10:42 am IST

Imran Khan’s 3rd marriage to a ‘faith healer’ confirmed

Feb 19, 2018, 06:48 am IST
Indian Rupee

Rupee Recovers From Fall In Today’s Opening Trade

Sep 14, 2018, 12:21 pm IST

Sri Lanka become first Asian team to win test series in South Africa

Feb 23, 2019, 04:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close