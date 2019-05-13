Akhilesh Yadav Says P.M Candidate From ‘gathbandhan’ will build ‘new India

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that BJP has taken the growth of country in the backward direction. He said that the ‘gathbandhan’ government (grand alliance) will build a new India.

“They (BJP) said they will build a new India. In the last five years, development has come to a halt. They are not debating on the damages caused due to GST and demonetisation. They are not talking about what work they have done in five years. They are hatching a conspiracy to come to power,” Yadav said at a rally.

“They snatched your jobs and education of children. They are working to take this nation backwards. But, ‘gathbandhan’ will ensure that our country moves forward. Gathbandhan will give a new prime minister, who will make a new India,” he added.