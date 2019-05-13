Amit Shah denied permission to land Chopper in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has refused permission to Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah’s proposed roadshow in Jadavpur. According to reports, the government has also denied permission to land his chopper.

“Party President Amit Shah denied permission to hold road show in Jadavpur, also denied permission to land chopper,” BJP sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This is not the first time when the Amit Shah’s proposed event has been denied permission by the West Bengal government. In January, the BJP had alleged that the state government did not allow a helicopter carrying party chief Amit Shah to land, a charge the state government denied.

Earlier on December 6, 2018, Shah was denied permission to hold ‘rath yatra’ from Coochbehar on grounds that it might cause communal tension.

The state government has in the past denied permissions to land chopper of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and even Congress president Rahul Gandhi.