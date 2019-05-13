‘Hindu Terrorist Remark’: Actor Vivek Oberoi Lashes Out at Kamal Hassan

Tamil Superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan had initiated what could be a controversy by saying “free India’s first terrorist was a Hindu,”. He was referring to Nathuram Godse who shot down Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. Kamal Hassan was addressing an election campaign at a place called Aravakurichi in Tamil Nadu on Sunday night.

Now in response to Kamal’s remark, actor Vivek Oberoi has slammed Kamal Haasan for saying that independent India’s first terrorist was a ‘Hindu’. Oberoi has asked the Tollywood legend if his remark was so because Kamal was speaking in a Muslim dominated area’.

“Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes?” Oberoi said in a tweet

Earlier Kamal had said that he is saying this because he is in front of the Gandhi statue

“I’m not saying this because this is a Muslim dominated area. I’m telling this because it’s in front of the Gandhi statue. Independent India’s first terrorist was a Hindu. His name was Nathuram Godse. It starts from there. I’m Gandhi’s great-grandson. I’m here to seek justice for that murder,” Kamal said.