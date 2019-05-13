Mayawati suffering from ‘political depression’, says UP Deputy Chief Minister

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said BSP president Mayawati is suffering from “political depression” as she fears defeat of her party’s candidates in the general election under way and as a result, she is losing her temper and patience. Sharma claimed Mayawati is showing weakness and her memory is fading.

“All these symptoms are clearly visible in the statements of the BSP supremo,” he told PTI in an interview. He said the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo needed a “political health tonic”.

Mayawati, who is leading the BSP-SP-RLD alliance in UP with Akhilesh Yadav, has regularly hit out at the BJP on Twitter and in campaign rallies, claiming that its government at the Centre is “autocratic” and has resorted to various means to “scare” senior leaders of the opposition parties.

She has said the Centre “badly failed” to tackle issues like terrorism and naxalism. Ahead of the second phase of the seven-phase poll, the BSP chief was banned for 48 hours from campaigning by the Election Commission for violating the moral code of conduct.

Three others, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, were also banned for varying periods over similar reasons. Shortly after the ban ended on April 18, Mayawati lashed out at BJP and its leaders for levelling “unfounded” charges on opposition parties, including the allegation they were abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP is facing a challenge from the alliance in Uttar Pradesh, which has the largest number of Lok Sabha seats, 80, compared to any other state. “BSP chief Mayawati is suffering from political depression (rajnaitik avsaad), which stems from the fact that her party fared badly in the past five phases in the state, and defeat of BSP candidates is imminent in the last two phases. It’s the same with her alliance partners,” Sharma said.