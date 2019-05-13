‘You should be ashamed’ Rahul Gandhi Unhappy With Sam Pitroda’s Remark on 1984 Riots

KHANNA (Punjab): Earlier senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda had brushed off the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by saying, “hua toh hua” (whatever happened, happened). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP

continuing their attack on the Congress over Sam Pitroda’s remarks and now Congress president Rahul Gandhi too has sent some strong words of criticism against Pitroda.

“What Sam Pitroda said about 1984 (anti-Sikh riots) was totally wrong and he should seek an apology from the country. I am saying this publicly and I also said the same to him over the phone. Pitroda Ji, what you had said was completely wrong and you should be ashamed of yourself. You should seek public apology” said Congress President.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a poll rally here in favour of Congress candidate Amar Singh, who is pitted against SAD nominee D S Guru from Fatehgarh Sahib (reserve) constituency.