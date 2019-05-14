Latest NewsNEWSSports

Did you know this player was playing with bloodied knee in IPL Final without telling anyone

May 14, 2019, 01:05 pm IST
What a dedication it was. This CSK player who is recognized as the team’s opener who had scored in IPL 2019 final with 80(59), played with a bloodied knee after injuring himself in the third over of the final IPL section.

The CSK opener Shyan Watson though scored a valiant 80 in the IPL final that Chennai Super Kings lost to the Mumbai Indians by 1 run on Sunday.

It was off-spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed that Watson continued to bat without telling anyone and got six stitches after the match.

Can you guys see the blood on his knee… He got 6 stitches after the game… Got injured while diving but continued to bat without telling anyone,’ Harbhajan, Watson’s CSK team-mate, posted on his Instagram.

