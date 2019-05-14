“Not a single person from BJP will join any other party” says BS Yeddyurappa

Bharathiya Janatha Partie’s BS BS Yeddyurappa has asserted no person from BJP will join anyother party.

“After May 23, more than 20 Congress MLAs who are not happy with HD Kumaraswamy will not continue in the party.”

We are not going to poach any MLAs from BJP but naturally they will come to Congress after May 23. That is going to happen. In last one year, Karnataka has been witnessing horse-trading mentality of BJP, and on the other hand, Congress-JD(S) joined together,” Venugopal said. “We formed the government; we are ruling the state from last one year. We will definitely continue,” he added

Yeddyurappa’s statement came after Congress’s KC Venugopal asserted that many BJP MLAs in Karnataka will join his party after May 23, when results of the seven-phase general elections will be declared.