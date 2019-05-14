Latest NewsNEWS

“Not a single person from BJP will join any other party” says BS Yeddyurappa

May 14, 2019, 01:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bharathiya Janatha Partie’s BS BS Yeddyurappa has asserted no person from BJP will join anyother party.

“After May 23, more than 20 Congress MLAs who are not happy with HD Kumaraswamy will not continue in the party.”

We are not going to poach any MLAs from BJP but naturally they will come to Congress after May 23. That is going to happen. In last one year, Karnataka has been witnessing horse-trading mentality of BJP, and on the other hand, Congress-JD(S) joined together,” Venugopal said. “We formed the government; we are ruling the state from last one year. We will definitely continue,” he added

Yeddyurappa’s statement came after Congress’s KC Venugopal asserted that many BJP MLAs in Karnataka will join his party after May 23, when results of the seven-phase general elections will be declared.

Tags

Related Articles

Ajman Ruler’s great humanitarian approach gives life to two kids whose parents were killed in front of them

Nov 15, 2017, 07:51 am IST

IAF officer arrested in Delhi for conducting spy work for ISI

Feb 9, 2018, 10:59 am IST

J&K : Indian Army destroys 7 Pakistani posts

Apr 2, 2019, 02:35 pm IST

10 killed in fire at pharmaceutical factory

Apr 16, 2019, 01:34 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close