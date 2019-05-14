Right or Wrong, but P.M Modi’s Cloud Theory is Being Searched by these Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was caught in the middle of plenty of trolls after a statement he gave in an interview claimed that a cloud cover could actually hide Indian planes from the Pakistani radar system.

“Experts were re-thinking the airstrike due to bad weather, but then I said so much cloud cover and rains could be beneficial. We can escape their radar. This was my raw wisdom. I said there could be a benefit. Then I said, there’s cloud cover, please go ahead” P.M had said.

While he is getting trolled for his claims, it seems that Modi has managed to confuse world nations with his Cloud theory. After his statement on radar came out, Cloud radar, Modi Cloud and Modi radar topics are trending on Google Search.

But what is interesting is that it is not Indians who are predominantly searching this on Google, but it is nations like Russia and America who are quite adept at making warplanes that dominated the search. Also in the list of countries that made an online search about cloud theory are Poland, Australia, U.K, Germany, Singapore, and Canada.

India is at the eighth position in the list. France, who made the Rafale fighter planes for India is the country from most people searched this.