Several BJP MLAs will join Congress after poll results, says KC Venugopal

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal claimed that several BJP legislators would join his party after the Lok Sabha poll results are declared and dismissed speculation about the longevity of the coalition government in Karnataka.

He also exuded confidence about formation of a Congress-led government at the Centre.

“We are very much confident that in the parliamentary election, there will be a government at the Centre under the leadership of the Indian National Congress. The people of the country are now very much for a change and that will happen on May 23,” Venugopal said.

“Then how can they (BJP) destabilise the Karnataka government after May 23? We are not going to poach any MLAs from the BJP, but naturally they will come to the Congress after May 23. Naturally that is going to happen,” he told reporters in Kalburagi.

Result of the seven-phase general elections will be declared on May 23.

The statement by the AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka comes a day after Congress leader and minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said that state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa was “daydreaming” about coming to power and claimed that around 10 saffron party MLAs were in touch with his party.

Yeddyurappa had recently said the longevity of the state government would depend on the stand taken by about 20 “disgruntled” Congress legislators after the Lok Sabha election results.