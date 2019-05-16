‘BJP will face big crash’: India Today releases ‘exit-poll’ by mistake

India Today’s exit-poll predicts a big crash for the ruling NDA in the coming general elections. The English news channel claims that the NDA led by BJP will not regain the power in the national capital.

The national news channel by mistake released it’s exit-poll today. As per the exit polls, the NDA will get only 177 seats, UPA led by Congress will get 141 seats and other parties will get around 224 seats. The exit-poll scheduled to be released on May 19 6 pm was by mistake released by the News Director of the media Rahul Kanwal in a video.

OMG! Did @IndiaToday just accidentally leak it's exit poll data? pic.twitter.com/53rNGDBUVF — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 16, 2019

In 2014, the NDA got 336seats in total and BJP got 282 seats. UPA got only 59 and Congress was marginalised the Lok Sabha by only winning 44 seats.

We said BJP will lead UP in 2017, it happened

We said Goa, Meghalaya would be hung – it happened@IndiaToday @AxisMyIndia exit poll has been correct in 95% cases. This time we are coming with biggest sample in India- 7 lakh+ voters! Bigg Boss of exit polls https://t.co/sVgGVzHFaz pic.twitter.com/jiHrhJ9ZLF — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) May 16, 2019

The channel has earlier claimed that around 95 % exit-polls covered by the channel were proven right. The channel has made the exit-poll survey in 543 Lok Sabha seats and made 7 lakh voters as their sample for the survey.