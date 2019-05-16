‘ It’s a dummy data put on the template’: India Today clarifies that the data released was of a ‘Dummy poll’

The English news channel India Today has made it clear that the exit poll data that were released in mistake by the media house were not actual data but was a dummy data that was used to experiment.

We said BJP will lead UP in 2017, it happened

We said Goa, Meghalaya would be hung – it happened@IndiaToday @AxisMyIndia exit poll has been correct in 95% cases. This time we are coming with biggest sample in India- 7 lakh+ voters! Bigg Boss of exit polls https://t.co/sVgGVzHFaz pic.twitter.com/jiHrhJ9ZLF — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) May 16, 2019

Earlier, the national news channel by mistake released it’s exit-poll today. As per the exit polls, the NDA will get only 177 seats, UPA led by Congress will get 141 seats and other parties will get around 224 seats. The exit-poll scheduled to be released on May 19 6 pm was by mistake released by the News Director of the media Rahul Kanwal in a video.

Okay so an @IndiaToday correspondent and data analyst clarified that it's a dummy data put on the template. The actual data will come out only on 19. But channels should be careful before putting out dummy data, Leads to a lot of unnecessary speculations. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 16, 2019

The news house has explained that it’s a dummy data put on the template. The actual data will come out only on 19.