‘ It’s a dummy data put on the template’: India Today clarifies that the data released was of a ‘Dummy poll’

May 16, 2019, 07:09 pm IST
The English news channel India Today has made it clear that the exit poll data that were released in mistake by the media house were not actual data but was a dummy data that was used to experiment.

Earlier, the national news channel by mistake released it’s exit-poll today. As per the exit polls, the NDA will get only 177 seats, UPA led by Congress will get 141 seats and other parties will get around 224 seats. The exit-poll scheduled to be released on May 19 6 pm was by mistake released by the News Director of the media Rahul Kanwal in a video.

The news house has explained that it’s a dummy data put on the template. The actual data will come out only on 19.

