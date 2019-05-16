People from this country consumes more liquor than anyother in the world

A global study has revealed that English people drink more liquor than any other countrymen. Many of the Englishmen drink once in a week. According to the Global Drug Survey, British people reported getting drunk an average of 51.1 times in a 12-month period – almost once a week.

Researchers based in London surveyed 5,400 people from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and more than 120,000 globally between October 29 and December 30 last year. The results are published in the eighth annual report which claims to be the largest drug survey in the world and features 36 countries.

English speaking countries led the way for how often their citizens get drunk, with the USA, Canada and Australia closely following the UK at the top of the global rankings.

The report also highlighted the fact England had a high rate of cocaine use. It comes as 43% of respondents said they would like to use less cocaine next year, and 1.5% of 2018’s users sought emergency medical treatment after taking the drug, up from 1.1% in 2017.

How often are people getting drunk?*

1.UK 51.1 times per year

2.USA 50.3 times per year

3.Canada 47.9 times per year

4.Australia 47.4 times per year

5.Denmark 41.7 times per year

6.India 41.0 times per year

7.Republic of Ireland 40.7 times per year

8.Mexico 38.2 times per year

9.Czech Republic 36.8 times per year

10.Finland 34.9 times per year