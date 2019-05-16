Shooting of Lal Jose’s film ‘Nalpathiyonnu’ starring Biju Menon-Nimisha completed

‘Nalpathiyonnu’, the film starring Biju Menon and Nimisha Sajayan, directed by veteran director Lal Jose has completed its shooting. The movie is scripted by debutant Prageesh PG. Director Lal Jose took to his social media handle to thank all those who supported them in the movie’s making.

The director also recounted the adverse conditions that they had to endure throughout the shoot. Since it is a travel based film, they shoot in several locations like Thalassery, Thrissur, Madikeri and Vagamon.

The movie also has Suresh Krishna and Indrans in major roles. Few theatre artists and newcomers will also be seen essaying prominent roles in the movie. In the technical side, S Kumar has cranked the camera and editing is being done by Ranjan Abraham. Bijibal handles the music department.