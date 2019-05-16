Trinamool Congress’ Internal Analysis thinks Left Votes Shifted to BJP

Trinamool Congress is not going to have it easy in the Lok sabha elections as the party’s own internal analysis suggest that e Left’s vote — as much as 30% in the 2014 general election — is shifting to some extent to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Our prospects now hinge on the level of shift of the Left vote. We hope to get more than 30 seats but if the Left loses more than 10% of its share, we may even go down to 25,” said a Trinamool leader to a national media.

What makes matters worse for TMC is that in atleast 15 seats with a lower percentage of minority, BJP has gained considerable strength to take on TMC.

Trinamool’s chief spokesperson Derek O’Brien, however,felt confident that they will improve the tally.

“our party under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee will improve its tally. After what happened on Tuesday, we will not allow the BJP to gain ground in West Bengal,” said O’Brien

Trinamool has been in power in Bengal since 2011.The Left,perceives the BJP as a lesser enemy than the mighty Trinamool that dislodged it from power in West Bengal.