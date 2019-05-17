Latest NewsBusiness

GoAir offers flight tickets from 2,765 Rupees

May 17, 2019, 09:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian airliner, GoAir has announced attractive offers to passengers. The airliner has now announced that it will be offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively. Customers can book tickets till May 23, 2019, under the limited-period sale.

The cheapest flight ticket under the scheme is offered by the airline on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata, starting from Rs. 2,765 under the sale, according to the GoAir website.

