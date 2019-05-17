GoAir offers flight tickets from 2,765 Rupees

The Indian airliner, GoAir has announced attractive offers to passengers. The airliner has now announced that it will be offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively. Customers can book tickets till May 23, 2019, under the limited-period sale.

The cheapest flight ticket under the scheme is offered by the airline on the Guwahati-Hyderabad route via Kolkata, starting from Rs. 2,765 under the sale, according to the GoAir website.