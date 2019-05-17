” Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done!”,; Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi mocked the prime minister for holding his first press conference just days before polling ends.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi mocked the press briefing. “Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference!” he tweeted. “Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a press meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah. Modi held his first “press conference” in five years, but did not answer a single question posed to him, instead directing reporters to Shah.

“I am a disciplined soldier, the party president is everything for me,” PM Modi told one of two reporters who asked him a direct question. “I have answered your question. It is not necessary for the PM to answer every question,” Shah told another journalist.

Narendra Modi has never addressed a press conference since becoming prime minister of the world’s largest democracy in 2014. “The people have decided that this government should continue. Our government introduced a new culture of governance in India,” PM Modi said in his address.