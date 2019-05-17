Latest NewsAutomobile

Toyota set to launch Glanza in India

May 17, 2019, 06:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

According to a media report, the launch of the Toyota Glanza has been scheduled for June 6, 2019.

The Glanza is essentially a re-badged version of the Maruti Baleno. The latest teaser video reveals the car’s twin-slat chrome grille. The headlamps and front bumper with its circular fog lamps have been carried over unchanged.

Spy images suggest that the rear of the car will also be similar to the Baleno. It gets a chrome tailgate garnish and the same dual-tone alloy wheels that are available on the Baleno.

The Glanza is expected to get a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine from the Baleno. It produces 83 BHP @ 6,000 rpm and 115 Nm of torque @ 4,000 rpm and is likely to be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox with a CVT available as an option.

