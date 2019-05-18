Amit Shah offers prayers at Somnath temple

BJP national president Amit Shah offered prayers at the Somnath Temple along with his family on Saturday, a day after he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a press conference in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too reached Uttarakhand to offer prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines over the weekend. While PM Modi visited Kedarnath today, he is scheduled to reach Badrinath on Sunday. PM Modi is slated to return to Delhi on Sunday itself.

Apart from paying obeisance, the Prime Minister is expected to also review the reconstruction works in the area. Security has been tightened around both the shrines in view of the Prime Minister’s visit, said Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law and Order).