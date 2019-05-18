BJP Leader K Surendran Makes these 7 Predictions about the Poll Results. Check his Fb Post

NDA candidate at Pathanamthitta in Kerala, K Surendran is expected to make huge inroads in this election, thanks to his involvement in the Sabarimala issues from the devotee’s side. BJP has laid a lot of hopes on Surendran and Pathanamthitta remains one of the most hopeful seats of the saffron party.
Now, with just days to go for the announcement of results, Surendran has made some bold predictions about the result of the election. Here are the 7 points he enumerated in his Page, followed by the actual post.
1. Modi Government will gain the majority with the NDA coalition
2. Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister
3. A few new parties will join NDA.
4. The opposition and anti-BJP media will lose in this election.
5. Congress will not cross three-figure mark.
6. Left will cross two digit mark
7. BJP will have an M.P from Kerala.
