Central Govt Alerts this State on a Possible Suicide Attack by ISIS

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an alert to the West Bengal police about a possible attack on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. The Buddha Purnima is on 18th of May and as per the reports, the MHA has sent intelligence inputs to the West Bengal police that a suicide attack might be carried out on the occasion of the festival.

It is reported that the IB report sent by MHA speaks about Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) or Islamic State’s (ISIS)attempt to carry out a terror attack on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. The alert also reveals the possible modus operandi of the terrorists- to use a woman bomber posing as a pregnant devotee to commit suicide bombings at any conglomeration relating to Buddha Purnima. The report also says that the specific time between 6 am to 9:30 am as a very sensitive time slot.

Police officers are asked to keep extreme vigil and watch Buddhist monasteries. The intelligence may have collected the information from an interception of a message in a Telegram group.

West Bengal Police has responded to the alert, increased security across the Hindu and Buddhist temples in the state. “We have received an alert. We have strengthened the security outside the temples in the city as well as other parts of the state. We are taking no chances,” said a senior official of West Bengal Police in Kolkata.