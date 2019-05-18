Google Knows More About You than What You Think. You Won’t Believe this

The debate about online privacy has been going on for a while and in yet another shocking revelation, it has been revealed that Google is keeping a list of your online purchases, thanks to confirmation emails being sent to your Gmail account.

Gmail users can click to see a list of their transactions, which goes back at least five years.

“Only you can see your purchases,” Google says on the page. “Google protects your privacy and security.”

According to a report in CNBC on Friday, the information is made available to users via a private web tool which, the company claims, keeps your data private. Google, however, stressed it does not use the information for personalized ad tracking.

Google says it also tracks purchases via orders placed using Google services such as Google Express and the Google Play Store, as well as through the Google Assistant.

“To help you easily view and keep track of your purchases, bookings, and subscriptions in one place, we’ve created a private destination that can only be seen by you,” Google told The Verge in a statement.

“You can delete this information at any time. We don’t use any information from your Gmail messages to serve you ads, and that includes the email receipts and confirmations shown on the Purchase page.” Google added.