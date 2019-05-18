KeralaLatest News

Here is M.V Jayarajan’s Idea for Stopping Bogus Voting. Check it Out

May 18, 2019, 07:05 am IST
Pilathara: CPI(M) in Kerala has really been pushed to a defensive position after video evidence of its workers engaged in fake voting surfaced. The senior leaders are struggling to weave justifications for the act and a repoll is all set to take place in certain booths in Kasargode. Now, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V Jayarajan has come up with an idea to stop fake votes.

Jayarajan said if fake votes are to be stopped, voters who come with their face covered should not be allowed to vote. “How can one identify a person who has covered his/her face in the queue? Even if they come before camera they cannot be identified,” he said.

Jayarajan, in a meeting held at Pilathara, also said that the decision to have repolling in three booths is not the right decision.

