ICC releases official song for World Cup 2019 : Watch Video

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released the official song for Cricket World Cup 2019 – ‘Stand By’, a collaboration between new artist LORYN and well-known British band, Rudimental. The song will be played will be played in grounds and city events across the tournament as the official song to this summer’s showpiece event, starting May 30.
? The Official #CWC19 Song is here! ?
'Stand By' from @thisisloryn & @Rudimental is out now!https://t.co/6cgKKOOpBY
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 17, 2019
