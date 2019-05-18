Intelligence Warns about a Terror Attack in Kashmir on this Very Important Day

Its been months since the Pulwama attack but Kashmir remains to be a center of violence. An Intelligence report has now come up which claims that terrorists are planning an attack on an air base or any army installation on the 17th day or Ramzan which is also the day of the counting of votes.

Kashmir has been put under high alert, and all suspected activities are being probed. Security agencies are taking no chance as the last phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections is going to take place on 19th. According to sources, fresh intelligence input warns against terror strikes at Srinagar and Awantipora air bases.

Earlier, UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammad was reportedly planning an attack on security forces in Pulwama once again after it took responsibility for the attack on the CRPF convoy in which over 40 jawans were killed.