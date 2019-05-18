Latest NewsIndia

Intelligence Warns about a Terror Attack in Kashmir on this Very Important Day

May 18, 2019, 09:10 am IST
Less than a minute

Its been months since the Pulwama attack but Kashmir remains to be a center of violence. An Intelligence report has now come up which claims that terrorists are planning an attack on an air base or any army installation on the 17th day or Ramzan which is also the day of the counting of votes.

Kashmir has been put under high alert, and all suspected activities are being probed. Security agencies are taking no chance as the last phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections is going to take place on 19th. According to sources, fresh intelligence input warns against terror strikes at Srinagar and Awantipora air bases.

Earlier, UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammad was reportedly planning an attack on security forces in Pulwama once again after it took responsibility for the attack on the CRPF convoy in which over 40 jawans were killed.

Tags

Related Articles

Sai

Sai Pallavi rejects yet another amazing offer

Mar 31, 2018, 09:48 pm IST

Posco case filled against the accused in Kollam abduction case

Mar 21, 2019, 08:56 pm IST

UAE to operate first nuclear reactor in 2018

Sep 25, 2017, 06:46 pm IST

Happy news for Dhanush fan’s, Here is the poster and teaser of his Hollywood debut

Feb 10, 2018, 03:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close