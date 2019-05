Two terrorists have been gunned down in a brief encounter by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Police said the security forces started a cordon and search operation during night in Panzgam village after receiving information about the presence of militants there. According to reports, the gunfight broke out between terrorists & troops of 130 Battalion CRPF, 55 RR and Special Operations Group (SOG) earlier this morning.