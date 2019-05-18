Maoist killed in an encounter with security forces

Troops of 205 CoBRA along with the Bihar Police carried out special operations in Gaya’s Lutua during which an encounter broke out with the Moaists at 2 am on Saturday morning. After the encounter, the CoBRA recovered a Maoist’s body and one AK-47 rifle. Search is underway.
