Muslim cleric attacked by TMC workers for opposing Nusrat Jahan’s temple visit

An influential Muslim cleric in Basirhat – Maulana Sharif Pirzada Mohammed Khobayeb Amin – was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress workers for questioning the move of TMC candidate actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan offering prayers at a temple.

According to the report, filed by Times Now, Amin ad recently questioned Jahan’s temple visit for political gain. He had said, “Why does a Muslim candidate need to offer prayer in a temple to prove a secular image? Under threat from BJP did Mamata make Nushrat Jahan act in a temple?” Adding more, the Muslim cleric had claimed that Nushrat was ‘acting inside those temples to fool Hindus’.

Following the comment, the cleric was allegedly attacked by TMC workers on May 15. It is to be known that Amin had been vocal against Nusrat and urged the people to not vote for her because he is of the opinion Mamata has cheated Muslims. It is to be known that Muslims constitute 56% of the vote share in Bashirhat.