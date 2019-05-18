P.M Modi Says He Can’t Forgive Pragya For her Remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a strong warning to Pragya Thakur for her controversial comments on Mahatma Gandhi. P.M said that it will not be tolerated, even though the party candidate for Pragya had apologized.

“Whatever has been said about Mahatma Gandhi is terribly (bhayankar) wrong. It is despicable. Such language is not acceptable in civil society. Those who do so will have to think 100 times. They have apologized, it is a

different matter. But I will not be able to forgive from my heart (Main apne mann se maaf nahin kar paoonga),” Modi told a TV channel.

Earlier, the Election Commission had also sought a factual report from the CEO on Thakur’s remarks terming Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “patriot.”

BJP chief Amit Shah also said the comments were unacceptable even as he defended the decision to field Thakur from Bhopal against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.