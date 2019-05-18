Latest NewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kedarnath to offer prayers

May 18, 2019, 10:09 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath Temple located in Uttarakhand on Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river.

After Kedarnath, the prime minister will also pay a visit to another Himalayan shrine of Badrinath, dedicated to Hindu god Vishnu, on Sunday.

The prime minister’s temple visit comes a day after campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 ended. DGP (law and order) Ashok Kumar said that security around the temple has been strengthened ahead of Modi’s visit.

The Election Commission is learnt to have given its go ahead to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand beginning Saturday while “reminding” the prime minister’s office that the model code of conduct is still in force.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had sought the Election Commission’s permission for Modi’s two-day official visit to Uttarakhand.

