Priyanka Gandhi to contest bypoll elections from Amethi if Rahul Gandhi wins from Wayanad

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has now hinted that she might contest from Amethi.

On Friday, in an interview to the Hindustan Times, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hinted that she might contest bypoll elections from Amethi if party president and her brother Rahul Gandhi wins Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad in Kerala. When asked if she was ready to contest elections from Amethi if Rahul Gandhi wins from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi said in an interview to the leading daily, “It’s not a challenge.” Priyanka Gandhi told the Hindustan Times, “It will be decided when my brother decides to leave one of the seats; that discussion will happen then.”

Last month Priyanka Gandhi said she had the “responsibility of looking after 41 seats and could not focus on just one”. “I didn’t pull out…I took the advice of all senior leaders of our party and the advice of my colleagues in Uttar Pradesh and they firmly felt that I have a responsibility of looking after 41 seats,” she told newspersons in Amethi from where her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election. “All my candidates are still wanting me to go to their constituencies and I felt that they will be a little disappointed if I focussed only on one place,” she said, explaining the reason behind taking the decision.