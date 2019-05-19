Effort For Alliance; Chandrababu meets national leaders of various parties for a Federal Front

The chief minister of Andrapradesh and the supreme leader of the Telugu Desam Party is working hard to unite the national leaders for a new Federal Front. N. Chandrababu Naidu is busy in the national capital drawing up a post-election strategy to form an alliance government.

There are reports that the AP CM has tried to meet national leaders of various parties for a new Federal Front. Mr Naidu has had talks with Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav, Mayawati, Akhilesh, Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy and other national leaders.

He has gone to Lucknow and had a meeting with the Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and even sought her support for the alliance.

He held talks with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and discussed the seats that would go to the NDA and UPA. The TD chief has held several rounds of discussion with opposition leaders, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.