Latest NewsIndiaNEWS
Trending

Effort For Alliance; Chandrababu meets national leaders of various parties for a Federal Front

May 19, 2019, 08:13 am IST
Less than a minute

The chief minister of Andrapradesh and the supreme leader of the Telugu Desam Party is working hard to unite the national leaders for a new Federal Front. N. Chandrababu Naidu is busy in the national capital drawing up a post-election strategy to form an alliance government.

There are reports that the AP CM has tried to meet national leaders of various parties for a new Federal Front. Mr Naidu has had talks with Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav, Mayawati, Akhilesh, Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy and other national leaders.

He has gone to Lucknow and had a meeting with the Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and even sought her support for the alliance.

He held talks with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and discussed the seats that would go to the NDA and UPA. The TD chief has held several rounds of discussion with opposition leaders, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Tags

Related Articles

women's clothes

Crown Prince says Saudi women can now wear clothes of their choice

Mar 20, 2018, 07:59 am IST
SIM-Swap

Attention Mobile Phone Users! Sim Swap is the New Threat You Should Be Wary Of

Jun 3, 2018, 06:23 am IST
Rahulan123

“Divisive” BJP making people fight among themselves, Alleges Rahul Gandhi

May 18, 2018, 06:25 pm IST

CBSE to have Ayurveda and Indian Philosophy as subjects

May 7, 2017, 11:27 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close