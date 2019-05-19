Exit polls predict clear majority for NDA; Another term for Narendra Modi

Most exit polls have predicted a return of BJP led NDA government at the Centre in the Lok Sabha polls.

Majority of news channels have predicted between 276 to 336 seats for NDA, 82 to 164 for Congress-led UPA and 104 to 138 for others.

However, some channels predicted that the National Democratic Alliance could fall short of a majority. Two channels have predicted 242 to 267 seats to NDA, 127 to 164 for UPA and 135 to 148 for other political parties.

NDA is projected to win 287 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha, followed by 128 for the Congress Party-led opposition alliance, CVoter exit poll predictions show.

According to another poll released by Times Now-VMR, NDA is likely to get 306 seats, a clear majority. Three others — India Today-Axis, CNN-News 18-IPSOS, News Nation and Jan Ki Baat — also project a clear majority for NDA.

Today’s Chanakya predicts 350 seats for NDA alliance while Congress is expected to get less than 100 seats.