“Improper waste management is the reason why fire broke out in Kochi ” asserts Officials

The timely intervention of Fire and Rescue Department has avoided a major tragedy as they managed to make the flame douse before it could spread to other floors. The residents had a narrow escape from fire. The fire broke out at the top of the building and started spreading.

The incident occurred at Swapnil Apartments on Kaloor – Kadavanthra Road at Gandhi Nagar when a huge pile of waste dumped on the 17th floor of the apartment caught fire from an incinerator used by the apartment authorities to burn waste.

The officials have asserted that the major reason might be the improper management of waste. The piled up plastic waste had helped spread the fire rapidly.

The panic-stricken residents were immediately evacuated from the building as the firefighters broke the glass windows of the upper floors of the apartment to let out the thick smoke that had filled the rooms.

“There are 64 families residing in the apartment. We managed to douse the flames before it spread. No casualties have been reported,” said Sajan SP, a Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The owner of the apartment has asserted that the workers who delayed to remove the plastic and unnecessary foods have caused the situation.

“Usually, CREDAI removes the waste from the apartment every 15 days. But this month, they failed to clear the waste on time. We have permission from the Kochi Corporation and other respective authorities to use incinerators on top of the apartment,” he said.