The exit poll conducted by Mathrubhumi- Geowide predicts an upper hand for UDF in the Malabar region of Kerala. The UDF will seize the sitting seats of LDF in the northern part of Kerala.

In a surprising prediction at Vadakara, LDF candidate P. Jayarajan will be defeated by K. Muraleedharan. At Vadakara, the survey predicts 47% votes for Muraleedharan to P. Jayarajan’s 41%. Kannur and Kasaragod is predicted to go UDF’s way with 43% and 46% votes respectively.

In Kannur, K.SUdhakaran will get 43 % votes and sitting MP P.K.Sreemathy of LDF will get only 41% votes.