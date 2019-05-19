KeralaLatest News

This exit poll predicts an upper-hand for UDF in ‘Malabar region’

May 19, 2019, 11:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

The exit poll conducted by Mathrubhumi- Geowide predicts an upper hand for UDF in the Malabar region of Kerala. The UDF will seize the sitting seats of LDF in the northern part of Kerala.

In a surprising prediction at Vadakara, LDF candidate P. Jayarajan will be defeated by K. Muraleedharan. At Vadakara, the survey predicts 47% votes for Muraleedharan to P. Jayarajan’s 41%.  Kannur and Kasaragod is predicted to go UDF’s way with 43% and 46% votes respectively.

In Kannur, K.SUdhakaran will get 43 % votes and sitting MP P.K.Sreemathy of LDF will get only 41% votes.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian oil tanker released from captivity; unsure of ransom

Feb 6, 2018, 01:16 pm IST

Okinawa donates 105 electric scooters to Tirupati

Mar 8, 2019, 05:42 am IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promises no more nuclear or missile tests

Apr 21, 2018, 06:24 am IST
FLOOD

Was it Dam or Heavy Rain the Culprit? Detailed Study on Kerala Floods to Happen

Aug 28, 2018, 09:36 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close