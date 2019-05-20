Exit polls gone wrong in past, LDF will win big margin in Kerala,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday dismissed exit poll findings, saying they could go wrong and added the CPI-M-led Left was going to win big in the state.

All exit polls, barring one, have predicted that the CPI-M-led LDF is going to take a severe beating in the southern state, with around five of the total 20 seats. The predicted numbers are down from the eight seats the party has at present.

“Let us now wait for May 23. Don’t you know that previous exit polls have gone haywire. What did they say in 2004, that the BJP-led NDA would return to power. Did they come?” asked Vijayan.

“We have no doubt about Kerala. We are going to win big. Sabarimala was not at all an election issue,” a confident Vijayan told with the media, hours after he returned from a European tour.

CPI-M State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan too insisted on his party winning 18 seats, while the Congress-led UDF continued to say they were aiming for a clean sweep.