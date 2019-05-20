Latest NewsGulf

Heavy hail and thunderstorm lash Dubai; Watch Video

May 20, 2019, 12:17 am IST
Less than a minute

UAE residents experienced heavy hail and thunderstorm on Sunday. Heavy hail and thunderstorm lashed many parts of UAE, including Dubai in the evening.

Heavy rain and hail hit Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain and parts of Abu Dhabi during the day time today.

