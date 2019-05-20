Heavy hail and thunderstorm lash Dubai; Watch Video

UAE residents experienced heavy hail and thunderstorm on Sunday. Heavy hail and thunderstorm lashed many parts of UAE, including Dubai in the evening.
Heavy rain and hail hit Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain and parts of Abu Dhabi during the day time today.
????? – ??? ?????? ?#??????_??????_????????
?#?????_?????? ?#????_?????? #????_???? ?#??????_??????_??????_???????? pic.twitter.com/RaHUEKOfMC
— ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) May 19, 2019
???? ?? – ??????? #??????_??????_???????#?????_????? #????_????? #????_???? #??????_??????_??????_??????? pic.twitter.com/xIPbcS0HS0
— ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) May 19, 2019
#??? ???? ?? – ??????? ?#??????_??????_????????
?#?????_?????? ?#????_?????? #????_???? ?#??????_??????_??????_???????? pic.twitter.com/yVavXhHNJM
— ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) May 19, 2019
#BREAKING: Heavy thunderstorm lashes #Dubai after #Iftar https://t.co/owsM8KJYKz
(KT/Sunil Vaidya)#Ramadan pic.twitter.com/Jms1kAc5CA
— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 19, 2019
Post Your Comments