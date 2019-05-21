Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

500 Masked men attacked polling team and stole EVMs; Details Inside

May 21, 2019, 03:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

It was reported that around 500 men allegedly attacked a polling team in the Arunachal Pradesh. It was asserted that the team was on its way to the Nampe Polling station. The re-polling was scheduled on Tuesday.

The team, comprising Central Reserve Police Force personnel and two sections of the Indian Reserve Battalion, was waylaid in Lumbung area, The Hindu reported.

It was reported that the incident happened around 5 pm in the Evening. The gang came with rifles including AK 47 and took the EVMs forcefully.

The police officers have asserted that the assailants belonged to the National People’s Party. The party is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Northeastern states. It holds 16 out of the 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

Tags

Related Articles

Kawasaki launches Ninja ZX-10R in India : Price and Specs

May 18, 2019, 09:23 am IST
sofiya hayat reply to man offered 20 lakhs for one night

This is the reply of Sofiya Hayat to the man who offered 20 lakhs for one night

Mar 14, 2018, 06:15 pm IST

Rare pictures of the Eternal beauty Sushmita Sen!

Feb 4, 2018, 02:58 pm IST
unnao rape case

HC orders to arrest all accused in Unnao Rape case

Apr 13, 2018, 03:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close