500 Masked men attacked polling team and stole EVMs; Details Inside

It was reported that around 500 men allegedly attacked a polling team in the Arunachal Pradesh. It was asserted that the team was on its way to the Nampe Polling station. The re-polling was scheduled on Tuesday.

The team, comprising Central Reserve Police Force personnel and two sections of the Indian Reserve Battalion, was waylaid in Lumbung area, The Hindu reported.

It was reported that the incident happened around 5 pm in the Evening. The gang came with rifles including AK 47 and took the EVMs forcefully.

The police officers have asserted that the assailants belonged to the National People’s Party. The party is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Northeastern states. It holds 16 out of the 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.