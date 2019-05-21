Latest NewsIndia

India to launch PSLV-C46 from Sriharikota tomorrow

May 21, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
The countdown has begun for India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on Wednesday, a phenomenon that will carry the radar imaging earth observation satellite, RISAT-2B. The 25-hour countdown for the PSLV launch began early Tuesday, at 4:30 am, an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official said.

The PSLV-C46 as per ISRO’s numbering system, will lift-off from the first launch pad at the rocket port in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at about 5:30 am on Wednesday.

The rocket will carry the RISAT-2B weighing 615 kg which will beef up India’s surveillance capabilities from the sky.

The launch of another radar imaging satellite named RISAT-2BR is also being planned by India, for later this year. According to the ISRO, the RISAT-2B satellite will be used for agriculture, forestry and disaster management.

About 15 minutes into its flight, the rocket will place the RISAT-2B into an orbit of about 555 km.

The PSLV rocket, that will fly on Wednesday, is the core alone variant without the strap on motors.

