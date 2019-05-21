Rahul, Priyanka worked hard; Congress will prove to be strong Opposition: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress party saying it will be “successful as a strong opposition”. Shiv Sena commended Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi and East Uttar Pradesh general secretary Priyanka Vadra for working hard and emerging as a strong opposition this time.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have definitely worked hard… They will be successful as a strong opposition. In 2014, their party did not have enough number of MPs to get the post of opposition in the Lok Sabha. This time the Leader of Opposition will be from Congress party, this should be termed as Rahul Gandhi’s success,” Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Shiv Sena also exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory in Maharashtra while dismissing any need for poll pundits to say the same.

“We do not want to go by exit polls, but looking at the enthusiasm of the people, the trend and the mandate of Maharashtra has become clear. There is no need for a priest to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will again come to power in 2019,” Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.