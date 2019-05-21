Ramadan 2019 : Shri Sita Ram Temple In Ayodhya Hosts Iftar

In the holy month of Ramzan, Shri Sita Ram temple in Ayodhya hosted an Iftar meal on Monday in its premises.

Setting an example of communal harmony, people cutting across religious lines, sat together to relish the Iftar meal in the premises of the temple.

The priest of the temple Yugal Kishor said, “This is the third time we have organised an Iftar party. I will continue to do the same in the future as well. We should celebrate every festival with great zeal.”

Echoing similar sentiments, an attendee Mujammil Fiza said that he also celebrates Navratri with his Hindu friends every year. “People with an agenda do not want communities to come together and hold an event like this. In a country where people play politics in the name of religion, people like Yugal Kishor send out a message of love,” he added.