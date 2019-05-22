” Actor Siddique tried to sexually misbehave with me,” Reveals this Malayalam Actress

Young actress Revathy Sampath has revealed her bitter experiences with veteran Mollywood actor Siddique. Revathy, in her Facebook post, said that two years before, she had to face improper sexual advances from Siddique at Nila theatre and that the negative impact of his behavior has still not left her. Revathy has attached the video of Siddique with KPSC Lalitha, lashing out against WCC, along with her Facebook post.

“After watching this video again &again,i couldn’t even able to resist myself anymore!!!

This Actor Siddique tried to sexually misbehave with me on 2016 in a preview of “Sukhamayirikate” movie at Nila theatre ,Trivandrum..!!His verbal sexual offerings made me morally down at the age of 21…i still remember the trauma he made to me!!!

He is having a daughter i guess..!!

Is she safe in his hands,i wonder??

What will you do if the same thing happens with your daughter,Mr.Siddique?

How can a man like him can point fingers against a prestigious &privileged collective WCC

are you deserved yourself Mr.Siddhique??,think yourself!!

Ulupp undo??

Shame on these masks layered ,self called gentlemen out there in the film industry..!!