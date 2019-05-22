CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Amitabh Bachchan to play himself in ‘AB Ani CD’

May 22, 2019, 10:54 pm IST
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will do a guest role in a Marathi film. The veteran superstar will act in Vikram Gokhale’s upcoming Marathi film, directed and written by Milind Lele.

The makers of the film informed that 76-year-old actor will be playing himself in the film, titled “AB Ani CD”. The upcoming family-comedy drama will release in December this year. In the film, Bachchan and Gokhale will be seen as childhood friends.

Talking about the film’s title, the makers of the film informed that, “AB stands for Amitabh Bachchan and CD for Gokhale’s character, who is called Chandrakant Deshpande.”

Bachchan and Gokhale, have previously featured together in cult films like “Agneepath” and “Khuda Gawah”.
Bachchan,  started shooting for “AB Ani CD” on Tuesday.

