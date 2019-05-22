Apple launches 8-Intel Core Processors MacBook Pro

Apple has updated its MacBook Pro with 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors, bringing eight cores to the computer and making it the fastest Mac ever. Starting at Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1, 99,900 respectively, the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 15-inch MacBook Pro will be available through Apple Authorised Resellers later this week in India, the company wrote in a blog-post on Tuesday.

This is the first time the iPhone-maker has added eight cores to MacBook Pros to allow the devices to perform twice faster than a quad-core MacBook Pro and 40 per cent better than a 6-core MacBook Pro.

“We’re constantly amazed at what our customers do with their MacBook Pro and now with 8-core processors, we can’t wait to get it into our customer’s hands to see what they do next,” said Tom Boger, Senior Director of Mac Product Marketing, Apple.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro now features faster 6- and 8-core Intel Core processors, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar features faster quad-core processors. These new processors are combined with powerful graphics and Retina display, super-fast SSDs, Apple T2 Security Chip, all-day battery life and macOS.