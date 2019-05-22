‘ Did not believe in party investigation’, says C.O.T.Naseer

C.O.T. Naseer, the former CPM worker who was attacked at Thalashery accused that he was attacked by CPM activists.A few days ago he was attacked and sustained injuries to his head, hands, and stomach. This is the third attack against Naseer. Naseer, the former local leader of CPI(M) and Municipality councillor, had quit the party in 2015 on account of differences with them

CPM also announced that a party inquiry will be done to probe the involvement of the party in the attack.

However, Naseer has confirmed that he was attacked by the communists and had the support of the top leadership of CPI(M). He said that a conspiracy was hatched in Thalasherry to eliminate him. Naseer also said that he did not believe in party investigations and that the police must probe in the right manner to book those behind the conspiracy.

Naseer also accused the police for not conducting the investigation properly. He said that the police was trying to limit the investigation to the three communist workers who attacked him. He said a deeper investigation will reveal those behind the attack.