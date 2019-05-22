Former Maharashtra Minister Quits NCP to Join Shiv Sena

Jaydutt Kshirsagar, a former cabinet minister in Maharashtra, resigned from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday. Jaydutt Kshirsagar will join Shiv Sena later today. According to reports, Kshirsagar had been sulking since the influence of his local rival in Beed, Dhananjay Munday, started growing within the NCP.

A miffed Kshirsagar extended his support BJP-Shiv Sena’s Beed candidate Dr Pritam Munde against NCP nominee Bajrang Manohar Sonwane and urged people to cast vote in his favour. In April, he held a secret meeting with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree. However, he denied any talks regarding him joining the party.