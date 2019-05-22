If Exit Polls Go Wrong, these Leaders Will Become King Makers

There are just a few more hours to go before the results of the Loksabha elections to arrive and most of the exit polls which came out so far predicts a thumping victory for ruling NDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, yesterday had hosted a dinner party for their allies in National Capital. The BJP claimed that 36 allies have pledged support to the National Democratic Alliance in writing ahead of counting day. But in case if the Exit Polls go wrong and BJP doesn’t secure a comfortable majority, what could happen next? Well these leaders could then become kingmakers and they would decide Bharatiya Janata Party or their biggest political rival, Rahul Gandhi’s Indian National Congress, can reach the 272 seats needed for a majority.

1. Kalvakuntala Chandrashekar Rao

The 65-year-old who Telugu leader had tried to make an alliance with Tamil Nadu’s Stalin. He is expected to lean towards BJP. Rao’s party Telangana Rashtra Samithi currently has 10 of the 17 parliament seats from Telangana.

2 Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party, which accounts for four out of the 25 members Andhra have the chance of winning up to 20 seats. Both BJP and Congress are reportedly trying to win Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s support.

3. Naveen Patnaik

This time, widely-varying exit polls predict Patnaik will win between two and 15 seats. The prime minister has ensured cordial relations with 73-year-old Patnaik, and Patnaik had acknowledged the support of Modi during the times of flood.

4. Mayawati

Mayawati, who publicly clashed with BJP leaders over religious remarks during campaigning is expected to support an anti-Modi front. But post-exit polls, she declined to join a meeting of opposition leaders on May 20.

5. Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress Party, formed after moving out of Gandhi’s Indian National Congress in 1998, has been the strongest regional rival for Modi’s BJP. She had even refused to talk to P.M Modi and said that she will speak to next P.M.

6. Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav’s alliance with Mayawati was expected to woo the largest block of voters from lower castes across Uttar Pradesh, which elects India’s biggest number of parliamentarians. Yadav, 46, is expected to stand with the anti-Modi parties.

7. M.K. Stalin

Chief of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu — the state with second-largest gross domestic product — M.K. Stalin has publicly endorsed Gandhi for prime minster.