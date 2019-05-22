J&K : 1 jawan killed, 7 others injured in IED blast

One jawan was killed and seven others were injured in an IED blast in the Mendhar area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Reports said an army patrol of 12 Madras Regiment was going through the area at Dhera Dabsi when the explosion took place.

In the explosion, eight soldiers suffered injuries and were evacuated to nearby army’s health facility, they said. One among the injured soldiers succumbed to injuries, they said. The officer said that the nature of the blast is being ascertained, as per reports.